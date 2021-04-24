Azure Ray Releases Delicate New Song “Bad Dream”

Home News Kaido Strange April 24th, 2021 - 12:14 PM

Folk and dream pop duo Azure Ray have released a new single from their upcoming new album, Remedy due to release June 18 2021 on Flower Moon Records. It has been a decade since their previous release. Azure Ray, consisting of Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink, last album was Drawing Down the Moon which was released in 2010.

The new single is entitled “Bad Dream”, and much of the album was said to have been written in the past year so many of the subjects touched are about the pandemic and the anxieties within us during this difficult time.

The song is automatically peaceful which is an interesting juxtapoz to the lyrics about ‘bad dreams’ and the anxiety even a good dream can give. The lyrics conjure many imagery that can be found in most pleasant dreams, and for the most part describe something peaceful, nostalgic and calm but hinting at something underlying haunting and scary underneath it all.

The band recorded the album separately in different studios due to the pandemic. The album is expected to have recurring themes of tragedy, chaos, and anxiety that remises of Azure Ray’s first self-titled album drawing from their own personal experiences of dealing with tragic loss and the difficulty of grief.