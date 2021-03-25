Azure Ray To Release First Full-Length Album In Ten Years Remedy In June 2021

Home News Roy Lott March 25th, 2021 - 9:16 PM

Azure Ray has announced that they will be releasing their first album in 10 years, Remedy, on June 11th via Flower Moon Records. The much-anticipated LP is a follow-up to their debut album released in 2001 and will feature 10 songs, including the album’s title track, which was released today as well. It will also be released in CD and vinyl format. The vinyl will come in three color variants with a special illustrated lyric booklet, plus limited edition bundles featuring a custom-blended “Remedy” essential oil roller. Fans can pre-order at the band’s website.

The album was produced by Brandon Walters, who has worked with Lord Huron and was worked on individually through the COVID-19 pandemic across three separate recording locations.

The album’s title track is an acoustic tune, showcasing the duo’s strong vocals. “Many of us experienced grief, anger, isolation, and fear, and in those times when you can’t find solace in your usual places, you have to look for it on the inside. In the end, you are your own source of power, your own source of hope. ‘You’re a remedy, or there’s none,'” the band stated in a press release. The track will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday. Check it out below.

They also recently reissued their self-titled debut album, which defined their genre named “whispercore.”

Remedy Tracklist

1. Swallowing Swords

2. Bad Dream

3. Phantom Lover

4. Already Written

5. Remedy

6. Desert Waterfall

7. Grow What You Want and How Wild

8. The Swan

9. 29 Palms

10. I Don’t Want to Want To