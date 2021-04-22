My Morning Jacket Premiere New Video for “Feel You” During National Geographic’s Earth Day Eve Live Stream

Home News Noah Celaya April 22nd, 2021 - 8:43 PM

My Morning Jacket debuted a new music video for “Feel You” during National Geographic’s Earth Day Eve Live Stream. Check it out below:

The song is a slow and steady rock ballad towards a loved one and in the music video, this loved one is the Earth. It gushes with affection and warmth as the lead singer switches between falsetto and chest voice. Piano and bass accompany the vocals while an electric guitar periodically takes over the lead in instrumental breaks with a dance-like rhythm. The drums keep a constant pulse that allows people to sway with the music. The video features vivid colors and the lead singer Jim James wandering through a forest while feeling the different aspects of nature with his hands.

Filmed largely in nature, National Geographic’s Earth Day Eve Live Stream used music to celebrate the Earth and inspired people to preserve the planet. The virtual event featured musical performances by artists from places of importance to them around the globe, including:

Angélique Kidjo- “Dignity”– (Paris, France), Aurora- “The Seed”– (Bergen, Norway)

José González- “Visions”– (Särö Västerskog Nature Reserve, Sweden)

Maggie Rogers- “Love You For A Long Time”– (Topanga Canyon, CA)

My Morning Jacket- World Premiere Music Video of “Feel You”– (Los Angeles, CA and Floyd’s Knobs, Indiana)

Rostam – “These Kids We Knew”– (Los Angeles, CA)

Valerie June- “Home Inside”– (Brooklyn, NY)

Willie Nelson and Micah Nelson- “Laws of Nature”– (Los Angeles, CA)

Yo-Yo Ma- Mark O’Connor’s “Appalachia Waltz”– (Tanglewood, Lenox, Massachusetts)

Ziggy Marley- “I Don’t Wanna Live On Mars”–(Los Angeles, CA)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna