Gruff Rhys Shares Video for New Psych-Pop Song “Can’t Carry On”

UK-bred musician Gruff Rhys has released his new track “Can’t Carry On” with a visualizer alongside of it. The song is set to be featured on his forthcoming album Seeking New Gods, which is due on May 21 under Rough Trade Records.

The upcoming release will be his seventh studio album and was recorded in Mojave Desert shortly after a U.S. tour. Rhys even teamed up with producer Mario C, who is known for working with the Beastie Boys, to create Seeking New Gods.

“Can’t Carry On” is a flowy, electric-pop tune that is easy on the ears. Rhys describes the track’s meaning as “when reality catches up with the delusion and the search for a guiding hand out of a heavy situation,” according to a press release.

The music video that was released with the track is a colorful and direct representation of the meaning that “Can’t Carry On” holds. It shows Rhys climbing a mountain, which represents the “heavy situation” he referred to. Once he reaches the top, a volcano erupts and exudes colorful smoke.

Rhys first officially announced the release date of Seeking New Gods back in mid-March of this year. He also released his first single from the album, “Loan Your Loneliness,” at the time of the announcement.

In past years, Rhys has been more commonly known for his work with Super Furry Animals, which is also a UK-based alternative rock band. He has served as the frontman for the group since the early ‘90s. In July of 2019, Rhys had announced the release of his sixth solo album Pang!. His upcoming album will be his most recent since the 2019 release.

Seeking New Gods Track List:

1. Mausoleum Of My Former Self

2. Can’t Carry On

3. Loan Your Lonliness

4. Seeking New Gods

5. Hiking In Lightning

6. Holiest Of The Holy Men

7. The Keep

8. Everlasting Joy

9. Distant Snowy Peaks