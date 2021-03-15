Gruff Rhys Announces New Album Seeking New Gods for May 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Loan Your Loneliness

Home News Danielle Joyner March 15th, 2021 - 3:54 PM

Multi-talented artist Gruff Rhys officially announced his new album titled Seeking New Gods, which has a release date of May 21 via Rough Trade Records. Along with his announcement, Rhys also released a music video for his song “Loan Your Loneliness.”

Rhys shared his thoughts and his overall idea behind the album and the song in a statement saying, “The album is about people and the civilizations, and the spaces people inhabit over periods of time. How people come and go, but the geology sticks around and changes more slowly. I think it’s about memory and time. It’s still a biography of a mountain, but it’s now a Mount Paektu of the mind. You won’t learn much about the real mountain from listening to this record, but you will feel something, hopefully.”

“Loan Your Loneliness” is a single off of the upcoming project and has a joyful guitar and drum beat, accompanied by Rhys smooth alto vocals. The song features a great guitar solo towards the end of the song to close it.

Check out the song and video below.

The video for the track features a performance from Rhys and his band in black and white mainly. The guitar solo in the song converts the video from greyscale to color.

Seeking New Gods will be Rhys seventh solo album. His latest album was released back in 2019 titled Pang!.

Rhys is widely known for his work with the alternative rock band Super Furry Animals where he is the frontman. As a band, they released nine studio albums in almost 15 years.

Seeking New Gods tracklist