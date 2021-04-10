The White Stripes Announce White Blood Cells XX Companion Re-Release In Celebration Of White Blood Cells’ 20th Anniversary

Home News Kyle Cravens April 10th, 2021 - 10:58 PM

Via Brooklyn Vegan, American rock duo The White Stripes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, 2001’s White Blood Cells, by releasing a new companion piece titled White Blood Cells XX. Although the project is set to drop later this year, signups made available through Third Man Records will only be available from now until midnight on April 30 CST.

The package includes 13 previously unreleased tracks pressed to red vinyl, an uncovered live recording from a gig at Headliner’s in Louisville, KY pressed to white vinyl, an hour-long DVD with behind-the-scenes footage from the White Blood Cells recording process, a full-color booklet of posters, flyers, unseen photos and more. An exclusive behind-the-scenes teaser taken from the DVD is featured below.

White Blood Cells, released on July 3, 2001, was recorded in less than one week at Easley-McCain Recording in Memphis, Tennessee. Produced by Jack White himself, the album is stylistically distinct in its raw approach to the rock and roll sound. Songs like “Fell in Love with a Girl” and “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” would catapult the album onto many music publications best of the decade lists. The White Stripes have been dissolved since 2011.

For more on The White Stripes, check out their 2001 performance of “Hotel Yorba” on Later… With Jools Holland.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat