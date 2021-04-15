Vince Staples Reveals He Is Currently Working On Two New Albums

Home News Roy Lott April 15th, 2021 - 4:41 PM

Vince Staples has been busy in the studio as the rapper revealed that he is currently working on two new albums. In an interview with GQ, a self-titled LP that is apparently due out this summer, and another full-length called Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Staples also has “a Netflix show bearing his name on the horizon.” Release dates for both have yet to be released but are something fans can look forward to.

Both LPs will be the rapper’s first releases since 2018’s FM!. his last album released by Def Jam Recordings. Since then, he released his song “Hell Bound” and launched his own website called TheVinceStaplesShow+. The website where he showcases video content, episodes and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes clips from “The Vince Staples Show,” music videos, past albums, interviews and videos of his live shows. The first episode from Staple’s website debuted his track “So What’ and saw him get a phone call about a commercial shoot invitation from the supposed representative of Malia Obama. That same year, he began releasing music under Blacksmith Recordings, the label formed by his manager Corey Smyth, in partnership with Captiol and Motown.

He was most recently featured on the Bollywood-influenced track “Jungle Mantra” alongside Divine and Pusha T for the Netflix film White Tiger.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister