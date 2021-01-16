Divine, Pusha-T And Vince Staples Pull Influence From Bollywood In New Single “Jungle Mantra”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 16th, 2021 - 3:16 PM

Mumbai-based hip-hop artist, Divine, joined together with rap artists, Pusha-T and Vince Staples to create their new Bollywood-influenced single, “Jungle Mantra” released on January 15.

The song produced by Karan Kanchan, is fun, upbeat and energetic. The chorus of the song, when translated, means “This is the mantra of the jungle, do or die”. Pusha T and Vince Staples verse both speak on getting to their goals while fighting through the jungle.

While featured on this song with Divine, Pusha T is in the works of creating his own album along with Kanye West and Neptunes. This will be his fourth studio album of his career.

Divine’s newest single comes just a month after the release of his second studio album, Punya Paap, which featured collaborations from Nas and Dutchavelli. The collaboration on “Jungle Mantra” excited Divine as he got to work with some of his “favorites” as he explained in an interview with Rolling Stone.



In an interview with Rolling Stone, Divine expressed his feelings towards how people will feel about his music. “I don’t expect that everybody will love me, love my music or love the movement. But you know – I get a lot of love. And I’m happy with it. I can’t please everyone. So I keep doing my thing.”

The song has been featured on a new Netflix drama, White Tiger, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra and will be available on Netflix on January 22.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara