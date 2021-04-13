Laura Jane Grace Shares Kaleidoscopic New Video for “SuperNatural Possession”

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 5:42 PM

Laura Jane Grace has shared a new music video for her single “SuperNatural Possession.” The track comes from the singer’s solo album, Stay Alive, which had been surprise-released in September.

Grace had intended to release an album with her band Against Me! this year, the idea of a solo album not having been on her radar. However, the pandemic had postponed plans of an album, which spurred Grace to utilize the material for a solo endeavor.

“We came home from the Against Me! tour we were on in March, and right before we left, we had been in the studio working on songs, and I had been working on them for months prior,” Grace said in a press release. “I sat around for a month-and-a-half at home just being shell-shocked being like, ‘What the fuck happened and what the fuck is happening with the world?’ As I started to get my bearings, I just came to the realization that waiting was going to kill the record and kill the songs. I spent two years working on all these songs, and the idea of throwing them away didn’t sit well with me. But then I was like, ‘What am I waiting for?’ All I have to do is adjust my scope. I can sit here on my fucking ass and do nothing, or I can work.”

The music video features animation flashing around Grace’s profile as she sings along to the lyrics. Her third eye appears, triangles, heart monitors and lightning flashing behind her. “SuperNatural Possession” features upbeat vocals and a steady guitar riff, the short track repeating “SuperNatural Possession” throughout its course.

Grace performed Stay Alive in full during an October livestream at Lincoln Hall. The album had also featured production by Steve Albini. Previous singles from the cut have included “The Swimming Pool Song” and “Blood and Thunder.”

Atom Willard of Against Me! recently joined Two Minutes To Late Night for a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Rocks Off.”

