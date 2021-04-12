Billy D Traverses The Desert in Puscifer’s Hypnotic Video for “Bullet Train to Iowa”

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Puscifer

Maynard James Keenan’s character, Billy D, has recently appeared on Puscifer’s music video for “Bullet Train to Iowa.” The video begins with Billy D had his wife arguing after his string of affairs, promising that he had changed the sheets.

Stranded in the desert, Billy D calls his wife asking for a lift. She refuses, leaving him in the middle of the desert. The video flashes back to Billy D standing in an alleyway, a woman seemingly appearing out of thin air and asking for his attention, handing him a briefcase. Bringing her to a bar, it becomes apparent that the other patrons are unable to see her, the video transitioning to Billy becoming aware as he stands alone in the Arizona desert.

The track’s hypnotic sounds begin, showing a trip as Billy D is taken through the desert as he rides on a flying RV. Keenan’s crisp lyrics take over the track, the twining electric guitars humming through in reflection of the empty desert. “Just take me for a ride,” he sings, the contrasting backup vocalists adding depth to the track.

The track ends with Billy D waking up in the alley once again, wearing a tutu and asking for two tequilas as a pair of men recognize him from an upcoming show flier.

“The ‘Bullet Train to Iowa’ video is sort of a bridge between the Money $hot Live at the Mayan Theater performance (“Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents”) and the Existential Reckoning Live at Arcosanti performance,” Keenan said in a press statement. “Kind of like what ‘Rouge One’ is to the Star Wars films, but without the Storm Troopers and snarky robots.”

“Bullet Train to Iowa” had been made in collaboration with Meats Meier, who has frequently worked with Puscifer on various music videos. Billy D will additionally be making an appearance during Puscifer’s upcoming livestream “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer,” which will take place at 2 p.m. PST on April 17. The character also had an appearance during Puscifer’s Live at Arcosanti performance from last November.

“In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest,” Keenan said in a press release promoting the upcoming livestream. “As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just trap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter.

Photo credit: Marv Watson

