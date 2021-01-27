Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead to Score New Kristen Stewart-Starring Princess Diana Film Spencer

Home News Aaron Grech January 27th, 2021 - 9:01 PM

Radiohead guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and composer Jonny Greenwood is set to score the upcoming film Spencer, a new biopic about Princess Diana of Wales. This movie was directed by Pablo Larraín and stars Kristen Stewart in the titular role. Larraín previously directed the 2016 film Jackie, which focused on Jackie Kennedy.

Greenwood is a prolific film scorer, having worked on iconic movies such as Norwegian Wood and There Will Be Blood, which was nominated for a Grammy. His most recent work includes the scores for Phantom Thread and You Were Never Really Here, the latter garnered Greenwood a British Independent Film Award. According to Greenwood, the process he takes while recording film scores is drastically different than his work with Radiohead.

“It was crazy,” Greenwood explained in a 2019 interview with The Guardian. “Totally different from recording with Radiohead. You’re planning for something that’s going to happen just once. The focus is on 30 minutes of performance, and that focus lasts for nine months. There’s maybe 20 bars I’d happily take out, but unlike a lot of things I’ve written this felt like there was more successful stuff in it than not.”

A friend of Radiohead auctioned off an unreleased demo of the band yesterday. This demo was recorded while the group was still known as On A Friday, which was founded while the group were students at the Abingdon School in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, England. On A Friday was named after the band’s typical rehearsal day, and remained their name until the group signed with EMI in 1991.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat