Holy Wars Find Themselves In A 1950s Style TV Show In New Music Video For “TV Dinner”

Home News Sara Thompson April 9th, 2021 - 9:09 PM

Holy Wars has released a quirky new music video and song entitled “TV Dinner.” The single is their second track dropped in anticipation of their upcoming album, tentatively entitled Eat It Up / Spit It Out, with the first being their October 2020 song “Little Godz.”

The music video starts with an enchanting little jingle and then a black and white spoof commercial of a husband explaining the wonderful benefits of a TV dinner, which allows him to come home late with his buddies for dinner without his wife having to panic because she has TV dinners to be easily prepared. Holy Wars lead singer Kat Leon enters the scene as the “wife,” heartily agreeing. Gripping guitar starts to play as the song begins, and Leon is seen in various funky outfits and rooms within an exaggerated and colorful 50’s style household. Leon shout-sings biting lyrics which allude to the consumerism of American culture in all aspects, with the chorus tauntingly asking, “How do you like it now? / Eat it up / Wait it out / How do you like it now? / Choking down that TV Dinner.”

Leon says about the new single, “‘TV Dinner’ is a fun, energetic punch to the face making you thrash around your bedroom while at the same time, spotlighting a societal meaning to the lyrics,” says Kat. “I wanted to write a song that conveys the message ‘we are what we eat’ and at times regurgitate mindlessly…touching upon brainwashing, misogyny, social injustice, a masked religion, the empty promise of an American Dream, and death of the paid artist where art and music is valued by a ‘like’ on a fleeting app.”

Leon announced her debut album as a solo artist in 2019 with her EP This Is How The World Ends.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz