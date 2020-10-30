Holy Wars Enter A Futuristic Dystopia In New Video For “Little Godz”

Home News Maia Anderson October 30th, 2020 - 5:36 PM

Los Angeles indie rock duo Holy Wars have released a music video for their new single “Little Godz.” The single will be on their upcoming 2021 EP Holy Unholy.

The duo, which features lead vocalist Kat Leon and Nicolas Perez, said “Little Godz” is about society’s obsession with social media. The video shows Leon and others in a dystopian future with phones strapped in circles around their faces, eyes glazed over staring at the screens. Leon told Knotfest that the song is about people’s “desperate quest of likes and follows from strangers we will never meet.”

Holy Wars is known for blending elements of pop and darkwave music, and “Little Godz” is no exception. The track features muted vocals from Leon, heavy bass, electric guitar and lots of synth. In it, Leon sings of people feeling like they are “little gods” by controlling their social media, and the loneliness that creates.

In May, Holy Wars performed at 320 festival, created by Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman and Talinda Bennington, wife of the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. The festival was intended to bring awareness to the importance of mental health and provide attendees with resources to care for their emotional well-being. Everclear singer Art Alexakis, Kiiara, Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld, Aunty Social, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Social House and Gnash also performed. Due to COVID-19, the festival turned into a virtual show streamed online.

Last October, the duo released their single “Welcome To My Hell,” along with a video from cinematographer Kevin Schlanser, lighting designer Erin Naifeh and editor Fre Angel. The same month, Leon released her first solo EP, This is How The World Ends, via Position Music.

Featured image: Boston Lynn Schulz