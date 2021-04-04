Maynard James Keenan Celebrates Easter With New Short Film “An Easter Story”

Home News Aaron Grech April 4th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Maynard James Keenan of Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle has released a new short film called An Easter Story, which features Puscifer’s “The Humbling River (Nagual del Judith Mix).” The entire project was shot and directed by Keenan.

An Easter Story sees Keenan narrate a day in his duck farm, describing a time he found one of his missing ducks hiding her eggs. He relates this tale to the history of Easter, as its traditions stem from eggs usually being found in Spring, before the era of mass supermarkets. Keenan goes into discuss the importance of Spring, explaining how Spring represents so many themes, from hope all the way to rebirth, often reflected in Easter traditions. “The Humbling River (Nagual del Judith Mix)” creates an eerie ambiance at the beginning of the video, but it slowly builds up into the band’s ethereal rock sound, that with dark, post-rock guitar riffs greeted by pounding drums and otherworldly tones.

Puscifer will be performing at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles for the upcoming livestream Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents, which will be streamed on April 17. This stream will see the band perform their entire 2015 record Money $hot in full. According to Keenan, this livestream will be a “prequel” to their previous one.

Last fall, Puscifer held the livestream Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti, where they performed their latest studio album Existential Reckoning in full. The album made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of the last year, while “Apocalyptical” made the best songs list.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson