Former Yuck Frontman Max Bloom Announces New Solo Album Pedestrian for June 2021 Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 6th, 2021 - 6:44 PM

Max Bloom, previously of Yuck, shared his upcoming album’s title track and accompanying video alongside the announcement of the new solo record today. The album, entitled Pedestrian, is to be released on June 18 and will be the first release on Bloom’s own new label, Ultimate Blends.

According to Bloom, his inspiration for the record came from his newfound appreciation for running, and thus the observations he made of the people and places that surrounded him while a pedestrian himself.

His intended purpose of the title track is to take listeners into the world outside of themselves, both physically and spiritually. Bloom utilizes the lyrics to ponder our own individuality, as well as our relationships with each other and with our environments. He ponders death and the roles we play in life. He does this musically by building the melody around an electric piano refrain, shimmering synths, echo drums, a trumpet solo as well as numerous layers of vocal harmonies that align with the alternative, gentle sound Bloom is known for. He found additional liberation and connection to his lyrics by playing all the instruments himself (except for the drums).

The accompanying video for the track inspires this kind of personal reflection within viewers with its simplicity. Lacking written lyrics or a storyline, the animated video depicts a diverse community of individuals walking across the screen in time with the song. No further context is provided, telling a serene story without really saying anything.

Bloom has designed individual artwork for each of the songs on the album as well as animations for its forthcoming singles, such as what was used for “Pedestrian.” Following Yuck’s decision to part ways not two months ago, Bloom looks forward with plans to continue releasing his future work with Ultimate Blends.

Pedestrian track list:

1. “Pedestrian”

2. “Palindromes”

3. “All The Same”

4. “America”

5. “The Weatherman”

6. “Imposter Syndrome”

7. “Under Green Skies”

8. “How Can I Love You”

9. “Twenty-Two”

10. “Cat On Your Lap”

Pedestrian Artwork: