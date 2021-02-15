Yuck Announce They’ve Broken Up On 10th Anniversary Of Their Self-Titled Debut

Home News Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 8:32 PM

Indie rock outfit Yuck have announced they have broken up, which comes exactly a decade after the group released their self-titled debut album on Fat Possum records. In a statement posted to Twitter, frontman Max Bloom wrote that the decision wasn’t an easy one, but “felt it was important to know when to draw the line.”

Bloom’s statement also thanked fans for sticking with the group following the departure of co-founder and guitarist Daniel Blumberg, who was replaced by Ed Hayes in 2013. He also went on to describe the chemistry that was present on their first record, which received critical praise upon its release.

Yuck was accompanied by a number of singles including “Rubber,” “Georgia.” “Holing Out,” “Get Away,” “The Wall” and “Shook Down.” Following its release, the band began to draw comparisons to icons such as My Bloody Valentine, Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth and Pavement thanks to their noisy sound. Their two following records, Stranger Things and Glow & Behold were both released in 2016 and 2013 respectively, which were both noted for their nostalgic sound.

“This hasn’t been an easy journey for us at all. But our debut album represents something very special to me. There was a special chemistry between myself, Daniel, Jonny and Mariko that I can’t put my finger on, but I believe you can hear it in the music. I hope you can come back to that album in the future and feel the same way that I do when I listen back to it,” Bloom wrote.