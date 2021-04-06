Craig Wedren Shares Cover of Cat Stevens’ “Into White” From New Amsterdam Soundtrack

Home News Krista Marple April 6th, 2021 - 6:16 PM

Former vocalist for Shudder to Think Craig Wedren, who is also known for composing for film and TV, has released his rendition of Cat Stevens’ track “Into White.” The cover song was recently featured on a soundtrack for an NBC show that Wedren scored titled New Amsterdam.

“It’s rare to get to work on something that’s creatively satisfying, truly GOOD in quality and overall message, made by wonderful people, and is also popular,” said Wedren in a press release about scoring for New Amsterdam. “Sometimes you get a couple of those things at once, but New Amsterdam miraculously manages to be all of them, and I’m so happy that we now have a soundtrack. As is the case with most good things, the music for this show is very much a team effort, THANK YOU to my brilliant co-composers Jefferson Friedman and Alex Shenkman, and to Matt Wang for his contributions.”

While Wedren is still fully engaging with the music scene considering he has just recently launched a single and video series titled The Dream Dreaming. In fact, one of his recent singles for the project, “Going Sane,” was premiered on mxdwn. The first single to be released as a part of The Dream Dreaming was “On My Tongue.”

Aside from indulging into his music career, Wedren has been heavily involved in the film and TV industry as well as creating a podcast series. He has scored on films like The School of Rock and Laurel Canyon. As for TV shows, GLOW, Mrs. Fletcher, Fresh Off The Boat and more all have scoring from Wedren.

His podcast, Sabbath Sessions, launched just last year. He currently has 13 episodes, with the last one dating at October 5 of last year. The podcast series focuses on “live, improvised vocal-looping meditations performed by composer/singer Craig Wedren.”