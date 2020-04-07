David Wain Launches New Project Collaborative Covers by Amatuers of Rock Songs (CCAR) Featuring Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Craig Wedren, Jherek Bischoff and More

Home News Drew Feinerman April 7th, 2020 - 3:44 PM

David Wain, a comedy writer and major contributor to such works as The State, Stella, and Wet Hot American Summer, has teamed up for a collaborative effort with comedians Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and others in which the comedians cover popular rock songs and post them on YouTube. The project, officially called Collaborative Covers by Amateurs of Rock Songs (CCAR), has already uploaded six different covers on YouTube.

The covers include Pat Benetar’s “Heartbreaker,” Sade’s “Smooth Operator,” Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia,” X’s “Adult Books,” The Who’s Tommy “21,” and Antônio Carlos Jobim’s jazz standard “The Girl from Ipanema.”

former Shudder to Think frontman Craig Wedren and multi-instrumentalist and producer Jherek Bischoff are among the few professional musicians who are participating in CCAR. The project has come into fruition due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving a gaping whole for music entertainment. Many artists have been turning to stay-at-home performance formats in order to entertain their fans, and many have engaged in virtual live concerts through Instagram live, often collaborating with other artists.

Other comedians who have contributed to the performances are Michaela Watkins, Jackie Tohn, Nadia Quinn, Beth Dover, Michelle Noh, Erica Oyama, and Amy Miles. You can check out all six of th CCAR performances below: