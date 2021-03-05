Perturbator Announces New Album Lustful Sacraments For May 2021 Release, Share New Video For Single “Death of the Soul”

Home News Roy Lott March 5th, 2021 - 1:15 PM

Perturbator has announced that his much anticipated upcoming album Lustful Sacraments will be released on May 28 via Blood Music. The album will feature nine tracks, including the newly released “Death of the Soul.” The haunting track has an ’80s dark tempo, pop-punk, nostalgic energy to it; a song that could be featured in a show like Stranger Things. The track also comes with its visual which adds to the ’80s energy. It showcases a pinball arcade game, where viewers are seeing the pinball game from the pinball’s perspective. Check it out below.

Real name James Kent, he discusses the new sound and album in a press release. “The track takes inspiration from old-school EBM à la DAF or Front 242,” Kent stated. “It’s an album about bad habits, dissatisfaction and addiction. “An overall look at how we, as a species, lean towards self-destruction.”

Album pre-orders, which include both a gatefold 2LP and a 2LP picture disc as well as a cassette, CD and digital release, are available now via the Blood Music store. Lustful Sacraments is the first release from the french musician since his EP “New Model” in 2017. It is his first LP since 2016 The Uncanny Valley.

Lustful Sacraments tracklist:

1. Reaching Xanadu

2. Lustful Sacraments

3. Excess

4. Secret Devotion (ft. True Body)

5. Death of the Soul

6. The Other Place

7. Dethroned Under a Funeral Haze

8. Messalina, Messalina

9. God Says (ft. Hangman’s Chair)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat