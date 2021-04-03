Crobot Announces New EP Rat Child For June 2021 Release, Shares Music Video For “Mountain”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 3rd, 2021 - 6:37 PM

Pennsylvania hard rock band Crobot has released their new single “Mountain,” from their upcoming EP. Rat Child is set to be released on June 18, 2021 via Mascot Records. The group collaborated with several artists on the new EP, including Light the Torch’s Howard Jones on “Kiss It Goodbye” and Steel Panther’s Stix Zadina on “Everyone Dies.” The new track features bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax.

Crobot frontman Brandon Yeagley shares, “We’ve grown to know the Anthrax dudes pretty well through touring and developed a working relationship in addition to our friendships. We’ve always talked about writing with Frankie because we have a lot of the same influences and that definitely shines through in ‘Mountain.”’ He goes on to say, “Frankie has always lent us his ear and has been a big supporter of ours – it was a treat to work with him on something.”

Watch the video for “Mountain” here:

In the energetic and catchy single, Yeagley sings lyrics about being “made of stone.” Powerful vocals, bright percussion and vibrant guitars compliment bold lyrics like “I am not a man, I am a mountain.” The band’s distinct sound comes through in “Mountain.”

The music video lets fans see the group putting on an enthusiastic performance of their new song, accompanied by playful animations and special effects. The video was directed by Wombat Fire and features art by Chris Bishop.

In April of 2020, Yeagley collaborated with members of Anthrax, Testament and Suicidal Tendencies, providing vocals for a cover of the classic Rush tracks, “Freewill” and “Red Barchetta.” Crobot played at Mötorhead’s Motörboat Cruise that included artists like Hatebreed, Exodus and more, in March of 2015. The band performed at the Rocklahoma Memorial Day weekend music festival in 2015, which featured other acts like Slayer, Godsmack and Linkin Park.

Rat Child tracklist:

1. Mountain (feat. Frank Bello)

2. Kiss it Goodbye (feat. Howard Jones)

3. Everyone Dies (feat. Stix Zadina)

4. Rat Child