Grouplove Surprise Releases New Album This Is This and Shares New Song “Deadline”

LA alt rock band Grouplove has released a new album titled This Is This, along with a new track titled “Deadline.” The band announced the surprise release on Wednesday of this week, as well as the video for “Deadline.” They performed their new song tonight on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Grouplove shares that “We hope this album gives people the permission to fucking scream or headbang or punch walls. […] It’s important to stay emotional. The whole rainbow is important. If we just live in the light blues, are we really alive? I’m not. I need to feel it all.”

Watch the video for “Deadline” here:

A vibrant and poppy track kicks off the album, and the fun and colorful music video acts as the perfect accompaniment. Energetic and playfully repeated lyrics like “I’m alive” and “Everybody’s got a place they like to go,” evoke reminiscence of youth and inspire listeners to let go of past anxiety, frustration and sadness.

Dancing, head-banging and moving through different childlike scenery, the band’s trademark carefree attitude is embodied in the video for “Deadline.”

To celebrate the release of their new album album, the group is teaming up with the premium digital live platform Moment House to launch a livestream concert series called This Is The Moment. Beginning March 11, the series will allow fans to purchase a subscription that includes a monthly exclusive live performance from the band. Fans can purchase a subscription to the series at Moment House.

The band most recently released their critically acclaimed album Healer, almost exactly a year ago today. The LP, released just as the United States began to enter the first phase of lockdown due to COVID-19, houses hits like “Youth,” “Inside Out” and “Deleter.” The band’s spring 2020 tour of the record was unfortunately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grouplove has previously played alongside acts such as Death Cab for Cutie, The Lumineers and Imagine Dragons. They are also known for covering The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” at Coachella in 2017.

This Is This tracklist:

1. Primetime

2. This Is The End

3. Deadline

4. Scratch

5. Oxygen Swimming

6. Just What You Want (feat. Dani Miller of Surfbort)

7. Seagulls

8. Shake That Ass

9. Shout

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer