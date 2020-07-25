They Might Be Giants Announce Rescheduled 2021 Dates for Their Flood Tour

Home News Alex Limbert July 25th, 2020 - 8:26 PM

Two-time Grammy Award-winning, alternative rock, experimental rock and children’s music duo They Might Be Giants has rescheduled their tour celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary of their certified platinum album Flood originally released on the Elektra Records label. The Brooklyn-based duo was scheduled to go on tour from Mar. through Oct. of 2020, however those plans were put on hold due to the Covid 19 pandemic. They Might Be Giants has announced that the new tour dates will be from Apr. 20201 through Sep. 2021. According to the band’s website, most of the shows appear to be sold out.

The band plans on playing the entire Flood album over two full sets. Determining in which order the songs will be play appears to be of significant interest to fans. The bands website states “How will it be presented? In sequence, in reverse sequence, alphabetical, or mixed into additional repertoire? It could be different on any given night.”

The album gained international attention as the duo went on tour in Europe and played a series of shows in Germany. In 2015, hey Might Be Giants released Flood Live in Australia, a recording of a show they played in Australia in 2013.

In addition to the live album, the band re-released the album in 2013 on Elektra Records, in 2014 in Europe on the Music On Vinyl label and in 2015 on the band’s own label Idlewild Recordings.

While most recent news surrounding the band is focused on the tours postponement, the band’s guitarist Daniel Miller, was recently featured in Guitar World for a pull off technique that the guitarist uses with the blues scale to create a unique sound. The guitarist employs this technique during the song “Damn Good Times and Istanbul (Not Constantinople)”, which is the fourth track on the Flood album.

Flood track list:

1. Theme from Flood

2. Birdhouse in Your Soul

3. Lucky Ball & Chain

4. Istanbul (Not Constantinople) (Jimmy Kennedy, Nat Simon)

5. Dead

6. Your Racist Friend

7. Particle Man

8. Twisting

9. We Want a Rock

10. Someone Keeps Moving My Chair

11. Hearing Aid

12. Minimum Wage

13. Letterbox

14. Whistling in the Dark

15. Hot Cha

16. Women & Men

17. Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love

18. They Might Be Giants

19. Road Movie to Berlin