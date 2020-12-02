Colin Meloy of The Decemberists Announces December 2020 Live From The Farm Live Stream Concert

Home News Adam Benavides December 2nd, 2020 - 8:13 PM

The Decemberists frontman and solo singer/songwriter Colin Meloy has announced a “Live From the Farm” live stream concert, scheduled for Thursday, December 10 beginning at 8:30pm EST. The concert will be available on-demand for 72 hours after tickets are purchased.

Discussing the live stream event, Meloy explained he’ll be playing both new and old songs, along with several covers. “Next Thursday, I’ll be beaming a live solo show to you, wherever you might be huddled, in your sheltering place,” says Meloy. “And while it will undoubtedly be a pale imitation of a real, living concert where you have people crowding you and knocking your beer out of your hand and screaming misheard song lyrics in your ear, it’ll be the closest thing we got for a while! I’ll be playing songs new and old — covers and originals. And perhaps a holiday tune or two… Tune in if you can!”

According to a press release, general tickets to the performance are currently available online beginning at $20 with day-of tickets priced at $25. There are also higher-priced bundled ticketing options, including a limited edition screen printed event poster illustrated by Carson Ellis for $35. A VIP ticket is also available, which includes a post-show Q&A along with the screen printed poster, for $90. Additionally, “$1 from each ticket will be donated to Fair Fight Action, working to ensure free and fair elections.”

Earlier this year, The Decemberists confirmed their planned 20th anniversary tour dubbed “Twenty Years Before the Mast,” was postponed to 2021, and will include a stop at the famed Los Angeles venue The Wiltern. Meloy meanwhile has stayed busy, released a new single “Slint, Spiderland,” at the start of the pandemic and performing alongside Kurt Vile for a rendition of the Biden for President campaign’s Team Joe Sings benefit concert series in October.