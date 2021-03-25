Dispatch Announces New Album Break Our Fall for May 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Pour Into You”

Home News Anna Scott March 25th, 2021 - 3:48 PM

The roots rock band Dispatch have shared another single, “Pour Into You” off their upcoming album, Break Our Fall. Break Our Fall will be released May 28 via Bomber Recordings/AWAL Recordings. The new album will be the band’s eighth studio release.

“Pour Into You” follows “Born On Earth” which the band shared at the end of February. The new single features a catchy, folk-infused melody with an upbeat acoustic guitar backing. The tune largely centers around themes of love and hope remaining despite the circumstances.

Listen to the new single from Dispatch here:

Although Break Our Fall was only recently announced, the band have long been sharing tracks which will feature on the record. The album compiles two EPs released in 2020 – Phase 1 & Phase 2 ­– alongside ten new tracks. The band’s previous albums include Location 13 from 2018 and America, Location 12 from 2017.

Unlike previous Dispatch records, Break Our Fall just features Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan, without Pete Francis. The group was formed in the early 1990s when the trio were still just students at Middlebury College in Vermont. The band’s exciting upcoming eighth studio album will be released on May 28.