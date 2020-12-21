Dispatch Releases Two new Songs “Connie Hawkins” and “Silent Type”

Home News Aaron Grech December 21st, 2020 - 9:31 PM

American roots rock outfit Dispatch have debuted two new songs “Connie Hawkins” and “Silent Type,” which will both be featured on the group’s upcoming 2021 studio album, which is yet to be titled. Both songs are accompanied by music videos.

The visual for “Connie Hawkins” was created by Frankly Benjamin and filmed and edited by Ben Heider. This video focuses on a vintage polaroid camera, as numerous images such as a basketball bouncing, photos developing and classic basketball clips are shown throughout. “Connie Hawkins” is about the NBA legend, and opens up with an ethereal repetition of the chorus “it’s just a dream.” The rest of the classic rock track discusses Hawkins’ trials throughout life, including his expulsion from college athletics due to a point-shaving scandal he was wrongly accused of, his ban and subsequent lawsuit win against the NBA

“Silent Type” had a music video created by White Pearl Productions and features animation that explores the silhouette of a forest. The track’s catchy guitar chords and organs perfectly capture the anthemic essence of classic 1970s-era rock.

“Everyone in this country has been facing some kind of turmoil these last four years,” the group’s Chadwick Stokes said in a press release. “As fathers of young kids who worry about what kind of world we’re leaving behind, as people who’ve lost family and friends to suicide and addiction, as bandmates navigating this transition from trio to duo, I think that feeling of everything being in flux was particularly acute for Brad and me.”

These latest songs follow the band’s three previous singles “May We All,” “All This Time” and “One By One,” which came out earlier this year.