Dispatch Release Phase One Collection, Share Three New Songs “May We All,” “All This Time” And “One By One”

Dispatch, an American indie and roots band has announced the release of their “Phase One” collection and the release of three songs entitled “( May We All )”, “( One By One )”, and “( All This Time )”, the latter featuring The White Buffalo.

“( May We All )” is a song with an upbeat tempo and upbeat music but not so upbeat lyrics. The chorus of the song states “May we all be forsaken like the soldier trying to leave or the mother trying to sleep, may we all be mistaken about our current state about the current of hate”. It features a simple but memorable guitar chord progression throughout the song and easy to sing harmonies in the chorus.

“( One By One )” has the narrator of the song reminiscing about a past person who is no longer in the narrators life but has a lasting impression on the narrators life. This is implied in the final line of the song “let’s get a jump on this before it’s too late may we love each other harder before we all fade away if there’s any way that we can live without you it’s to live with all the love that you gave”. Musically the song features a number of tempo changes. It starts at a moderate ska tempo and continues like this until the end of the second chorus. Then the song slows down and has a more reggae sound until after the final chorus. When the final line of the song is sung the tempo speeds up and is the fastest section of the song.

“( All This Time )” opens with a memorable acoustic guitar riff and then the guitar plays the chords while the first verse is sung. The second verse introduces the drums and bass guitar. A mellotron flute type sound can also be heard at the end of each chorus and also during the bridge and final chorus piano can be heard before returning to the opening guitar riff. Lyrically the song talks about using morphine and also talks about a man who’s father passed away while he was incarcerated and turned to drugs when he found out.

Other releases from Dispatch include “Location 13” released in 2o18 and “America, Location 12” released in 2017.