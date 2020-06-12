Suicide Silence Announces Summer 2020 Virtual Tour Dates

Home News Paige Willis June 12th, 2020 - 3:33 PM

In the wake of the COVID-19 many artists, bands and music festivals have had to either cancel or reschedule their tours. Suicide Silence has decided that they aren’t going to let a global pandemic keep them from putting on a show for their fans. The band has just released international virtual tour dates. Shows will be put on through a “geo-gated stream” meaning that the stream will be restricted to a specific region for that area to watch the show without interruptions from other cities, states, or countries. The tour will be going through five continents and fourteen countries. The tour will begin on July 2nd and will go on for 28 days ending on July 30th. Tickets will be $10 each and you can buy them here.

Each show is set to be an hour and half in length and will include a Q&A for fans after the show has ended. If you are to buy a ticket you will receive access to merchandise for Suicide Silence that is exclusive to this tour and won’t be sold again after the tour has ended. There will be a total of 39 shows for the tour that fans have to chose from in their “geo-gated stream.” Merchandize that is included for purchase is a blacked out tee, with the bands name spelled in black writing called “Zero Tolerance,” and all proceeds will be donated to campaign zero. The dates that have been released are as follows:

Virtual Tour Dates For Suicide Silence

02/07/20 – New York, NY – virtual

03/07/20 – Boston,MA – virtual

03/07/20 – Los Angeles, CA- virtual

05/07/20 – Norfolk, VA – virtual

05/07/20 – Las Vegas, NV – virtual

06/07/20 – London, GB – virtual

06/07/20 – Baltimore, MD – virtual

08/07/20 – Atlanta, GA – virtual

08/07/20 – Phoenix, AZ – virtual

09/07/20 – Stuttgart, DE – virtual

09/07/20 – Santiago, CL – virtual

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi