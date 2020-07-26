Body Count Releases New Animated Music Video For “Thee Critical Beatdown”

Home News Peter Mann July 26th, 2020 - 4:59 PM

Los Angeles, California-based heavy metal group, Body Count, recently released the animated music video for their latest single “Thee Critical Beatdown” off their seventh full-length studio album, Carnivore, via Century Media. Frontman and legendary West Coast rapper Ice-T along with “Thee Critical Beatdown” music video animator Tommy The Animator worked together on the video’s storyline, according to Metal Sucks.

The music video for “Thee Critical Beatdown” is a cautionary tale to any individual who dares steps to Ice-T’s authority, as well as, speaking any ill will towards the rap/metal icon. Body Count’s aggressive thrash metal production is in full effect on their latest single. The no holds barred, abusive nature to the track gives a nice blend between metal and hip hop stylings that still captivates Body Counts core audience. In the realm of social media, Body Count still proves they are not a force to be reckoned with. Ice-T’s animated rendering in the conclusion of the video shows a violent altercation that ensues and shows the violent aftermath and Ice-T’s actions leading him into a straight-jacket.

Body Count also released their previous single “Point The Finger” off their latest album Carnivore, released back in March, that spoke on police brutality. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “Ice-T opened up the music video with a brief monologue discussing how he is personally dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the video’s background. The song is a hard hitting thrash metal track, blending Gale’s harsh shouted vocals with Ice-T’s more rap inspired vocal delivery.”

To watch the Body Count’s animated music video for “Thee Critical Beatdown” stream below, via YouTube.