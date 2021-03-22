serpentwithfeet Shares Slinky New Single “Heart Storm” Featuring NAO

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 7:00 AM

serpentwithfeet has shared his latest single, “Heart Storm,” featuring NAO. The track comes from his upcoming album Deacon, which is planned to be released on March 26 via Secretly Canadian.

serpentwithfeet’s rich vocals layer over the whispering synths, deep tones vibrating through the track as they ripple through the track, feedback reverberating to create a sparkling tune. NAO’s high-pitched vocals whisper through the second voice, the instrumentals carrying a lighter tone during her portion of the track. Repeating “downpour” during the chorus, serpentwithfeet’s track focuses on storms found within love. NAO’s vocals contrast with his, the two bringing their own taste to the vibrating instrumentals.

“I love a little magical realism,” serpentwithfeet said in a press statement. “In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice. Here, we welcome the storm.”

The single follows “Same Shoe Size” and “Fellowship,” while Deacon will act as the follow-up to serpentwithfeet’s 2018 debut, Soil. The upcoming album is meant to study “Black, gay love and the tenderness present in the best companionship, romantic or otherwise.”

The artist recently joined Ellie Goulding for her 2020 release, Brightest Blue. Additionally, serpentwithfeet has worked with Björk, Brockhampton, Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Ty Dolla $ign on various projects.