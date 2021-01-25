serpentwithfeet Announces New Album DEACON for March 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Fellowship”

Home News Aaron Grech January 25th, 2021 - 2:54 PM

Experimental artist serpentwithfeet has announced a new studio album called DEACON, which is set for release on March 26 via Secretly Canadian. The performer also debuted a new music video directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry for “Fellowship,” which features production from Sampha and Lil Silva.

“Fellowship” is shot in a vintage style, focusing on serpentwithfeet on the beach with another man, who plays the artist’s lover. The track is a soothing alternative pop track, with soulful vocal performances and upbeat, organic percussion that creates a melodic atmosphere.

DEACON was recorded in Los Angeles, following serpentwithfeet’s move to the city. His move was guided by an attempt to pursue a more tranquil sound with his music, which is set to explore friendly and romantic relationships, alongside themes of Black, gay love.

“I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous. Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work,” serpentwithfeet explained in a press release, later adding “I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess.”

Back in 2018 serpentwithfeet released their debut studio album Soil, which held production from Clams Casino, Gately, Paul Empworth and mmph. The performer was originally based out of Baltimore, but he has spent time in Paris, Philadelphia and New York since starting his career. He has also collaborated with a number of noteworthy artists including Björk, BROCKHAMPTON, Kanye West, Ellie Goulding, FKA Twigs and Ty Dolla $ign.

DEACON tracklist:

1. Hyacinth

2. Same Size Shoe

3. Malik

4. Amir

5. Dawn

6. Sailors’ Superstition

7. Heart Storm (Feat. NAO)

8. Wood Boy

9. Derrick’s Beard

10. Old & Fine

11. Fellowship