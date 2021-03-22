Årabrot Performs On A Misty Stage In New Music Video For “Hallucinational”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 22nd, 2021 - 11:40 AM

Grammy-winning Norwegian experimental rock band Årabrot have released a live video for their new song “Hallucinational.” The single comes from their upcoming double album, Norwegian Gothic. The record is set to be released on April 9, 2021 via Pelagic Records. Their new video was taken from their Neo-Depression livestream.

Watch the video for “Hallucinational” here:

The video shows the duo performing the song in the smoky church they live in. Surrounded by animal skulls, flowers and instruments, Park gives an extremely powerful vocal performance that’s moving and impressive.

Simple yet strong lyrics like “we are shining without light” and “we’re in motion without moving,” reverberate throughout the church during the performance.

The story of how the song came about is fascinating. Singer Karin Park describes that the song “came from a futuristic dream I had. In the dream, half our bodies had already reached Nirvana so we no longer needed to walk. We were just floating around. The train no longer needed rails and we were eating our food on square metal plates. I wrote down my thoughts on the dream and that became the lyric for ‘Hallucinational.’”

Kjetil Nernes explains, Norwegian Gothic is the culmination of everything Årabrot has done musically the past 10 years. It is not only the climax of the band so far, but also a good indication of what to come. It is basically anamalgamation of all of our influences here in the church where we live. Musically it is inspired by all the albums of our record collection and thematically by the books we have in our shelves. More specifically it is our special brand of rock’n’roll music mixed with fin-de-siecle decadence, surrealism and even a pinch of old German philosophy to boot

In February the band released their video for “Kinks of the Heart,” another track from their anticipated album. The avant-garde video was the first of their Norwegian Gothic video series. Their new release will follow their 2018 LP Who Do You Love and their 2015 album You Bunch of Idiots.