Årabrot Shares Video for “Kinks of the Heart,” Part One of Cinematic Norwegian Gothic Video Series 

Norwegian band Årabot have officially shared their first video from their upcoming new album Norwegian Gothic today with a video titled “Kinks Of The Heart.” The album is due to drop April 9 on Pelagic Records.

Norwegian Gothic will be the group’s ninth album and will feature of number of other talent. The album features Lars Horntveth(Jaga Jazzist), cellist Jo Quail, Tomas Järmyr (Motorpsycho), Anders Møller( Turbonegreo, Ulver) and Massimo Pupillo (Zu).

“Norwegian Gothic is the culmination of everything Årabrot has done musically the past 10 years. It is not only the climax of the band so far, but also a good indication of what to come. It is basically anamalgamation of all of our influences here in the church where we live. Musically it is inspired by all the albums of our record collection and thematically by the books we have in our shelves. More specifically it is our special brand of rock’n’roll music mixed with fin-de-siecle decadence, surrealism and even a pinch of old German philosophy to boot,” Nernes shared in a press release about the album.

The video was directed by Thomas Knights and Kassandra Powell and is truly a short film as it begins with the group wearing pure white attire and are seen ‘preaching’ to a young child who is then dragged away. The video then takes a dark turn as the group knocks on the door of a woman with blood splattered across her face.

Check out the video below. The video also displays a young man listening to music and his headphones are ripped off of his head by who seems to be his mother. The things that people seem to enjoy are teared from them and the group is seen taking these people to a church or sacred house of some kind.

The song alone is repetitive, yet catchy with “Kinks of the heart” sung during the chorus. The band’s vocalist Kjetil Nernes’ vocals on the song are eerie, yet strong adding to the upbeat and terrifying theme of the video.

Nernes’ bandmate Karin Park’s life somewhat inspired the idea behind the video as well. According to the press release, Park grew up in a Christian family, lived in a small Swedish village and even attended Missionary school in Japan. With all of the structured learning, she finally wanted to break away from “narrow thinking”. This story is told in the video as well.

Aside from working on their project, Årabrot was also a part of the September 2020 Slay At Home livestream along with The Ocean, Bear and a number of other performers.

The band’s last album release was back in 2018 with their album Who Do You Love. The album features songs from the band like “Maldoror’s Love,” “The Dome” and “Warning.”

Norwegian Gothic is now available for pre-order here.