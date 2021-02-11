Serj Tankian Says He’s Working on Two Records of Cinematic Music, a Concerto Piano Song and An EP of Electronic-Style Rock

Home News Anna Scott February 11th, 2021 - 2:21 PM

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has revealed that he is working on lots of new music to release in the upcoming months. This will include the previously-announced five-song rock EP Elasticity, along with more records that span across many genres including electronic/mellow rock, cinematic music and a modern piano concerto.

In an interview with Kerrang! Takian explains, ​“I was able to finish this EP, I’ve created another EP of a different genre of rock, more electronic and mellow and beautiful. That type of music. I’ve got two records of cinematic music, instrumental music of stuff that I’ve had that I created for the sake of it, and a 24-minute modern piano concerto that I’ll be releasing this year.” He emphasized that during the pandemic, he took advantage of the extra time to create new music – a “musician’s studio dream” as he called it.

His five-track rock EP Elasticity was recently announced for a March 19 release. Tankian shared that the songs on this EP were supposed to be with System of a Down but after the project fell through with them, he continued on his own. The contents, Tankian has shared, do not shy away from expressing his political beliefs, with one about terrorism and another about past protests in Armenia.

Watch the “Elasticity” video here:

Fans of Tankian and System of a Down will be enthused to hear of this new music and its exploration of genres from rock, to jazz, to classical. “Genres of music are like different types of food; you can’t just eat pizza all day,” says Tankian.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado