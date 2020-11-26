The Orb Announces This Is Not Here Live Stream For December 2020

Home News Roy Lott November 26th, 2020 - 1:05 PM

Electronic duo The Orb is set to perform their first live-streamed gig called “This Is Not Here.” The spectacle is set to happen on December 19 and will feature visuals by the award-winning AV company Holotronica, who will project augmented reality images onto invisible gauze, creating vivid and fantastical floating animations, making the visual experience one to remember.

The live stream will be split into three 40 minute segments with transitions in between and will see the duo mainly play their last two albums. “The set will be 40 minutes ambient, 40 minutes weird reggae, and 40 minutes deep techno with weird transitions in between. We’ll be playing mainly the last 2 albums, and maybe a couple of old faves too” stated Alex Patterson, one half of The ORB. He continues “I’ve played thousands of gigs, but doing a live stream is back-to-school for me. We’ll be playing as live as possible. Expect happy accidents – definitely not mistakes”

Along with the live stream announcement, the group will also release a companion piece to their recent studio album The Abolition of The Royal Familia with the Guillotine Remixes collection. Guillotine Remixes features remixes from Youth, Moody Boys, David Harrow, Andy Falconer, Paul Metamono and Gaudi. The album features 12 tracks including their newly released David Harlow remix of “Daze.”

The Orb is composed of Alex Peterson and Thomas Fehlmann. The two began their journey in 1988 and have released 16 records thus far.

Abolition of The Royal Familia – Guillotine Remixes’ Tracklist

1. Daze – David Harrow Remix (BLM Remix23)

2. Queen of Hearts – Moody Boys Remix (Duck or Drown)

3. Ital Orb – Gaudi Remix (Iron Chair)

4. Narcotics – David Harrow Remix 2 (Head Crusher)

5. Slave Til U Die – Andy Falconer Remix (Water Boarding)

6. Hawk Kings – Lost Stoned Pandas Remix (Pear of Anguish)

7. Honey Moonies – Paul Metamono Remix (Burnt at The Stake)

8. Weekend – Dom Beken & Kris Needs Remix (The Judas Triangle)

9. Pervitin – Violeta Vicci Remix (The Saw Torture)

10. AAA – Violeta Vicci Remix (Hung, Drawn and Quartered)

11. Shape Shifting Pt. 1 – Youth Bring in The Clown Remix

12. Off The Beaten Trax (Knee Splitter)