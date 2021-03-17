Laura Mvula Announces New Album Pink Noise for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Church Girl”

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 6:59 PM

UK performer Laura Mvula has announced a new studio album called Pink Noise, which is set for release on July 2 via Atlantic Records. The first new single from this release “Church Girl” is out now.

“Church Girl” is a bright pop song, sounding like something right out of the 1980s pop era, with its optimistic synths and new wave beat that sound like the radio hits of that era. Although the nostalgic production is a high point for the song, Mvula’s ethereal voice brings it together, as her catchy vocal harmonies draw in the listener.

According to Mvula, Pink Noise is set to capture her coming to terms with her identity, allowing her to display a newfound confidence backed by its optimistic production. These themes work well with the album’s nostalgic 1980s style, which is also at the forefront of her last single “Safe Passage.” During her 2016 studio album The Dreaming Room, Mvula used a retro-soul style that featured darker aesthetics.

“I am not my story. For so long I identified as the things that happen in my life, the things I do, good or bad. I’m letting go of this mind-made ‘me,'” Mvula said about the new song. “I’m coming home to myself beyond the realm of form. I am not the thoughts in my head, or the things I achieve, or the shape of my haircut. I no longer ‘dance with the devil’ on my back. I’m basking in the light of knowing my true self, the deeper ‘I’.”

Pink Noise tracklist

1. Safe Passage

2. Conditional

3. Church Girl

4. Remedy

5. Magical

6. Pink Noise

7. Golden Ashes

8. What Matters

9. Got Me

10. Before The Dawn