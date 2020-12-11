Puscifer Releases New Video for “Bedlamite” Featuring Footage from Recent Arcosanti Live Stream

Home News Krista Marple December 11th, 2020 - 6:42 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Electro-rock supergroup Puscifer has released a new music video for their track “Bedlamite,” which features footage from their recent livestream event, “Existential Reckoning: Live at Acrosanti.” The livestream aired on October 30, which was also the release date of their most recent album. It was held in Acrosanti where many artists have performed at the FORM Acrosanti music festival.

Existential Reckoning, Puscifer’s newest album, has already gotten lots of praise since its release. According to a press release, Consequence of Sound, Revolver, Billboard and more have described the new album as “slinky” and a “new wave inspired soundtrack.”

The “Bedlamite” video starts off by showing Maynard James Keenan, frontman of the group and Carina Round, co-vocalist, performing atop a large platform. As they stand facing one another, they sing the soft track while the remaining band members perform on the ground below them. The words “It’s gonna be alright/ It’s gonna be alright/ Everything will be alright” are sung to one another.

“Sometimes wisdom can come to us from the most unexpected places. Occasionally we find the simple reassuring words of the Buddha flowing through the mouth of a child or an old drunk uncle. Just gotta be ready to hear them,” said Keenan according to a press release.

mxdwn recently talked with Round to discuss the new album, how COVID has affected the group and more. The Puscifer frontman stated that Existential Reckoning was mainly recorded before the pandemic hit. Keenan recorded the majority of his vocals back in August of 2019 while the other members did a lot of their parts during the pandemic. When asked if working on the album was difficult during COVID, Round stated, “Well it’s harder in the sense that you can’t tour, that’s affected everybody. But everything else, for instance these kinds of interviews and all that stuff, it’s kind of easier in a way cause what the fuck else are you doing. You’re home.”

To make up for missing a 2020 tour, the group decided to do the livestream event which allowed them to perform for fans while in a safe environment.

