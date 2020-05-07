Paul Weller Releases Dreamy New Song “Village”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 7th, 2020 - 1:07 PM

English singer/songwriter, musician, and former lead singer of The Jam, Paul Weller just released a new song titled “Village,” the second single from his upcoming solo album On Sunset. The album is set to be released on June 9th later this year.

The song is slow and uplifting, and utilizes pleasant harmonies with beautiful melodic lines and comforting vocals. The song combines soft rock with a soulful feel, as Weller’s vocals rise and grow more powerful throughout the song. The song is a pure celebration of life, and reminds listeners not to worry about unrealistic expectations, and to just enjoy the simple pleasures that exist all around us.

“[Village] is a response to being told that we’ve all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete,” says Weller about his new song. “And there’s a guy who says, fuck all that, I’ve got heaven around me.”

Weller’s most recent album, True Meanings, was released back in 2018, and was Weller’s 14th solo album released since 1992. He also released A Kind Revolution the year before in 2017, which was described as “just the right touch of variation and consistency, with thoughtful words from Weller, all resulting in a successful album,” from Mxdwn’s Henry Piper. Weller spoke with us about the making of A Kind Revolution among other topics; you can read our interview with him here.