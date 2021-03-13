Leslie Jordan Is Joined by Morgane and Chris Stapleton on “Farther Along”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 13th, 2021 - 2:19 PM

Actor and now musician, Leslie Jordan recently teamed up with the liked of husband and wife duo, Morgane and Chris Stapleton for Jordan’s newest single, “Farther Along.” The song comes from Jordan’s upcoming gospel project, Company’s Comin’.

The song released on Friday, comes from an original gospel hymn from back in the early 1900s. Jordan’s rendition of the tune definitely shows his Southern Baptist roots as he uses his country drawl which shines throughout the song.

In the song, Jordan begins the song with his verse and Morgane later joins him with a harmony on the chorus and then she takes the second verse. In the middle of the song, they leave some room for an instrumental interlude, before Chris Stapleton comes in with some raspy and strong vocals on the chorus.

Check out the tune below.

The video for the song, although not the official video for the new single, shows each artist performing their portion of the tune in the studio as they record. Towards the end of the video, Jordan becomes a bit emotional and filled with joy as if he is moved by the lyrics of the song and happy with the outcome of the track.

Jordan is globally known for his work on hit television show Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, has been working on his debut gospel album and has shared singles such as “Angel Band” with Brandi Carlile and now “Farther Along,” featuring the Stapletons. Jordan was raised in the Southern Baptist church in Tennessee, which is what ultimately encouraged and inspired the make of this project.

Jordan’s album, Company’s Comin’ is an album filled with a number of star-studded duets. The album features names like Brandi Carlile, who is actually featured on the lead single, “Angel Band”, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, T.J Osbourne of Brothers Osbourne, Katie Pruitt and many others.

Chris Stapleton is a world-renowned Country music artist known for songs like his hit single “Tennessee Whiskey,” and “Starting Over.” Last year Stapleton also released his fourth full-length project, Starting Over, and released a single titled “Arkansas” from the project.

Morgane Stapleton is Chris Stapleton’s wife and musical partner. She typically works on the harmonious parts of Chris Stapleton’s songs, as her vocals can be heard on most of the artist’s melodic choruses.

Company’s Comin’ is set to release April 2 via Platoon record label. Shortly after the drop of his album, Jordan will also release a book on April 27 titled “How Y’all Doing?” which will be made up of stories about his life.