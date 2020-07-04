Human Impact Releases Two New Tracks “Transist” and “Subversion”

Home News Alex Limbert July 4th, 2020 - 1:44 AM

Human Impact releases two cinematic post-industrial filth rock/post-doom metal singles, “Transist” and “Subversion” after the release of their April single “Contact” and their self-titled debut album in March, all on Ipecac Records. Mxdwn reviewed the album Human Impact in March.

In a recent press release, the New York City based noise rock band states “‘Transist’ was from a group of songs that we recorded and mixed just prior to the current pandemic. The song is a reflection on what the world looks like as things fall apart. Our broken ideals, the unstable foundations of our civilization, our trusting dependence on technology and our subservience to the ruling governments/corporations. The shining object held up by society that will never be realized. All creating a pressing need for change.” continuing “‘Subversion’ emerged from a 30 minute intro from our last live show (on March 14). We started that show with a 30 minute improv noise/ambient set. All members of the band have varied histories in soundtrack work and scoring music to picture. We look forward to getting back to live shows and expanding on this more.”

Per Ipecac Records, “Chris Spencer’s infamous Telecaster assault cuts a more nuanced path (though no less intense), downplaying distortion for razor edged chording and note choices – a heaviness more implied than hammered home. Jim Coleman’s electronics and sampling provides an overarching dystopian soundscape, an uneasy, agitated framework for Spencer’s more earthbound guitar and vocals, here more wary than antagonistic, more considered than accusatory. Anchoring this shifting territory in place, the surgical punctuations of drummer Phil Puleo and the dead-on bass contortions of Chris Pravdica , Puleo and Pravdica toying with rhythm, circling it like sharks, and at other times, driving it home with lockstep precision.”

Human Impact is made up of singer/guitarist Chris Spencer, from Unsane, keyboardist and sound designer Jim Coleman, from Cop Shoot Cop, bassist Chris Pravdica, from Swans and Xiu Xiu and drummer Phil Puleo, from Cop Shoot Cop and Swans. “Trasisit” and “Subversion” were recorded at Hoboken Recorders and were mixed by Alan Camlet.