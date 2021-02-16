Grouplove Announces Live Stream Series This Is The Moment in Partnership with Digital Platform Moment House and Announces March 2021 Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 6:23 PM

Rock outfit Grouplove have announced a new live stream series This Is The Moment, which will take first take place on Thursday, March 11 and occur every second Thursday every month afterward. Tickets for the event will be on-sale for the general public tomorrow February 17, here.

During these performance the group will be exploring new music, going through deep cuts, hosting acoustic sets and collaborating with other artists. There will also be a live Q-and-A session that will be held after every performance.

“We are launching a monthly live concert series- gonna play some new music! some older albums front to back, some acoustic sets, some collaborations and even share some art- after each show we’ll be doing a live hang and Q&A. We are so excited to share this with you- it’s been far too long. The first show is going to be special to say the least,” Grouplove’s Hannah Hooper said in a press release.

Last year was a busy one for Grouplove, who released their latest studio album Healer. This latest record featured the single “Deleter,” which was accompanied by a music video directed by Chris Blauvelt, who served as the cinematographer for Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s.

Healer saw Grouplove refine their distinct blend of pop and rock, from the synth infused “Inside Out” all the way to its uplifting opener “Deleter.” This work also had political moments, with the song “Promises” criticizing American domestic policy, especially regarding the treatment of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer