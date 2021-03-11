Dinosaur Jr. Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates and Rescheduled Camp Fuzz

Home News Anna Scott March 11th, 2021 - 3:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The rock band Dinosaur Jr. has announce a fall North American tour and rescheduled dates for Camp Fuzz, which will take place July 27 – 30 in Big Indian, NY. Camp Fuzz is a mountain retreat normally run by the band for fans with master classes, Q&A sessions, performances and arts and crafts .

The tour is due to start Tuesday, September 7 in Montreal at the Corona Theatre and will end February 26, 2022 at Denver’s Ogden Theatre. The news of this tour follows the announcement of their new record, Sweep It Into Space, set to be released April 23 via Jagjaguwar. The album will be their first new album since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. The band also shared a lead single “I Ran Away” from the album.

Listen here:

Ahead of the album announcement, Dinosaur Jr. played socially-distanced outdoor performance and a drive-in concert this September in Connecticut and New Hampshire respectively. The events worked with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, with audience sitting on a a 8’x8′ grid that spread across the venues. Dinosaur Jr. is hoping that by fall, the pandemic will be over so they can play their tour as planned.

Presale tickets for their North American tour and Camp Fuzz are available here today, March 11. General sale begins Friday, March 19.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates

07/27 – 7/30 – Big Indian, NY – Camp Fuzz

9/ 7 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

9/ 9 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Venue TBA

9/11 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

9/13 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

9/14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/20 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

9/21 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

9/23 – Austin, TX – Moody Theater @ ACL Live

9/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

9/25 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

9/27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

9/28 – Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird

9/30 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

10/1 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

10/2 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

11/12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

11/13 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

11/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/26 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

11/27 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

2/3 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy’s and Harriets

2/4 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

2/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

2/7 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Music Hall

2/8 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

2/10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at Market

2/11 – Portland, OR – Venue TBA

2/12 – Portland, OR – Venue TBA

2/15 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

2/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

2/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

2/22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

2/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

2/25 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

2/26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat