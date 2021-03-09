Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Announces New Album Dance Songs for Hard Times and Springs 2021 Socially-Distanced Outdoor Tour Dates, Shares New Song “Too Cool To Dance”

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 11:11 PM

Nashville outfit Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has announced a new studio album called Dance Songs for Hard Times, which is set to be released on April 9 via Thirty Tigers. The country blues group has also announced a set of socially-distanced tour dates that will take place in April and May. A new single from the album called “Too Cool To Dance” has also been released, alongside a music video

“Too Cool To Dance” is shot outside a trailer park and a used car dealership, which captures the band’s whimsical style and humble origins. This song’s instrumental is also peppy, as bluesy guitar chords, a washboard and honky tonk drums create a free-spirited tone, while the song’s lyrics discuss living life to the fullest.

“The seize-the-moment anthem offers the chorus, ‘We may not get another chance. Oh, please don’t tell me you’re too cool to dance,'” Reverend Peyton explained in a press release. “I was thinking about all the times where I’ve been somewhere and felt too cool to dance. I didn’t want to be that way. Not being able to do anything last year, I had this feeling of, ‘Man, I’m not going to waste any moment like this in my life — ever.’”

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will be making an appearance at the SXSW Online Music Festival this year, which will also feature Alma and Aaron Lee Tasjan. The group’s upcoming tour will kickoff in their home of Nashville, Tennessee and will wrap up in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tour Dates

4/15 NASHVILLE, TN City Winery – outdoors

4/17 CLARKSDALE, MS Juke Joint Festival Ground Zero

4/18 CLARKSDALE, MS Juke Joint Festival Cat Head – outdoors

4/22 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads – outdoors

4/23 COLUMBIA, MO Rose Park – outdoors

4/24 ST LOUIS, MO Big Top – outdoors

5/15 OAK HILL, WV New River Gorge Festival – outdoors

5/21 CINCINNATI, OH Riverfront Live – outdoors

5/22 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Hi Fi Annex – outdoors

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat