Lido Pimienta Shares Colorful New Video For “Coming Thru”

Renowned singer Lido Pimienta has shared a colorful video for her latest album’s standout track “Coming Thru.” The song appears on the artist’s recent critically-acclaimed album Miss Colombia, which was originally released in April of 2020. The album is currently out on the ANIT-Records label and was easily one of the most celebrated releases of the past year across the entire music industry.

The video for “Coming Thru” features Pimienta in the back of a stretched car dressed in colorful attire as she offers her signature, angelic vocals and dance moves. From there, the singer is joined by other dances amidst a black background before changing to a dinner table of sorts full of colorful dishes, clothing, makeup and table decor. The song maintains a mellow, melodic tempo throughout, which makes the bright canvas of the video stand out even more.

Discussing the album track, Pimienta says “Coming Thru” is about overcoming your own fears and reservations. “The song is about surviving, deciding when to share and when to stop sharing, and understanding when one is being used,” explains the multi-talented artist. “The characters could be your own conscience, anxieties, or fears.” As for the new video, Pimienta says she was delighted to work amidst the pandemic in Mexico City. “With the support of our director, cinematographer and amazing crew, we made this video happen in the safest way during the pandemic in Mexico City,” explains Pimienta. “The creatures next to me are acting as my conscience but most importantly, my sense of power, surrounded by the abundance of colorful fruits and foods that are to be shared ONLY by the ones who want to protect us.”

Miss Colombia has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, marking the first Grammy nomination for Pimienta. The musician is also set to perform during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony® this Sunday at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET, which will stream live on Grammy.com ahead of the annual awards ceremony. Miss Colombia is also nominated for a 2021 Juno Award for Album Artwork of the Year.