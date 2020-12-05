Anneke van Giersbergen Performs In A Winery In New Music Video For “My Promise”

Home News Kyle Cravens December 5th, 2020 - 5:06 PM

The award-winning Dutch singer-songwriter artistically known as Anneke van Giersbergen is back with a new single and music video titled, “My Promise.” This is the first track revealed off of her new forthcoming album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, which releases February 26 and can be pre-ordered here. The artists perennial sound has been developing since her days performing in the Dutch band The Gathering. Her first record under the banner of a solo act was in 2012 with Everything is Changing, directly followed by 2013’s Drive.

Giersbergen has stated that this newest project is inspired in part by heartbreak. The album’s title refers to the idea that, when facing personal challenges, we are forced to find answers to life’s biggest questions. “My Promise” is the first peek into the long-awaited new effort from the artist, and her words about the albums themes and motifs are certainly verified in it. The new singles lyrics in a lot of ways are embodied perfectly in its music video, in which Giersbergen herself is performing in an eatery to an audience of lovers from across the relationship spectrum. There is a proposal, smiles shared between an older couple and even first date nerves on display here. Captivating as she is, Giersbergen jaunts along to the stringed arrangement backing her with her soft yet expressive melodies paving momentum.

“I wrote ‘My Promise’ when I imagined what life after divorce would really entail,” Giersbergen said, “The lyrics deal with a determination to fight for love. The song starts off with an acoustic Arabo-Spanish Gypsy vibe and gradually builds towards a euphoric ending. Ruud Peeters wrote a hauntingly melancholic string arrangement.” She continued, “We shot the video in Radio Royaal, one of my favourite restaurants in my hometown Eindhoven and it shows a few defining moments in a relationship, represented by different couples.”

For more from Giersbergen, check out the song “Zo Lief” which is sung completely in Dutch, wonderfully.

Tracklisting for The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest:

01. Agape

02. Hurricane

03. My Promise

04. I Saw A Car

05. The Soul Knows

06. The End

07. Keep It Simple

08. Lo And Behold

09. Losing You

10. Survive

11. Love You Like I Love You