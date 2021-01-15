Anneke van Giersbergen Releases Lilting New Acoustic Song, “Hurricane”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 15th, 2021 - 12:24 PM

Dutch singer and songwriter, Anneke van Giersbergen recently released one of the most captivating songs of her career, “Hurricane” off of her upcoming album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, set to release February 26.

“Hurricane” is the second single that Van Giersbergen has released from her album and followed the release with a video. In a press release, the artist described her new single and album as “songs filled with messages of love and heartache, but I also went on a more propulsive journey, with darker storytelling. The percussive opening groove of ‘Hurricane’ is maintained until a slightly ominous middle section. The track closes with heavy drums and a glorious trumpet solo.”

The song gives the idea of heartbreak and love in a sense. The lyrics read “I feel no shame/ running like a freight train/ courageous all the way/ for me to wait would be insane” which can be symbolic of not waiting around for love and ending the search for love.

The video for the single shows van Giersbergen performing the song along with live drums, guitar and trumpet. The video starts bright and light, takes a slight dark turn, but returns back to a bright and lively scene.

You can check out the video here.

The album’s title, the song’s story and the overall underlying message of the project was motivated by the artist’s own romantic troubles during the writing and recording process of the project. The idea that Van Giersbergen was trying to convey was that “when facing personal challenges, we are forced to find answers to life’s biggest questions,” she explained in a press release.

The album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, is available for pre-order here. The album will be made available via eco-friendly CD Digipak(plastic-free), 180g Gatefold long-playing vinyl and digitally.