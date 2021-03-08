Nancy Wilson of Heart Releases New Acoustic Ballad “You and Me”

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 8th, 2021 - 9:38 PM

Heart’s Nancy Wilson shared the title track from her upcoming album You and Me. While she and her sister Ann Wilson have released many albums together with Heart, this is her debut solo album.

“You and Me” is a folk song about Wilson’s mother. It’s focused on mellow guitar fingerpicking and vocals, but some light drums and emotive backing vocals fill the track out a bit more. It was co-written by longtime Heart collaborator Sue Ennis. Wilson sings, “There’s no reason to hurry/no reason to worry/’Cause you always show me the way.”

It’s the opener on the album, followed by the rocking lead single “The Rising,” a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 2002 track. Springsteen’s not the only artist Wilson covers on the album. There are also versions of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and The Cranberries’ “Dreams.” The other eight tracks are originals.

Wilson stated, “Being off the road last year from touring with Heart, and at home with my good guitars and amps out, I felt like I was once again able to reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart.”

“I don’t know why it took me so long to do this,” she continued. “Maybe I was stuck in traffic, maybe I was stuck in the Heart vortex of it all.”

Her sister is currently releasing solo music as well, such as her recent singles “Tender Heart” and “The Revolution Starts Now.” There’s also a Heart biopic in development, currently being produced by Amazon.