The Microphones Release Limited Edition Vinyl Made Entirely Of Background Noise Titled Foghorn Tape

According to Pitchfork, Washington rock songwriter Phil Elverum’s project under the moniker The Microphones has released a new album titled Foghorn Tape, which is made up entirely of background noise. Elverum explains that Foghorn Tape is “literally just the noisy fuzzed out tape loop of a ‘fog horn,” adding that the recording is “actually a distant pitch-bent bass that plays through-out the background of ‘the Glow pt. 2’ and other Microphones musics. Ambient noise. Blank ocean.”

Foghorn Tape was released March 5, 2021 via P.W. Elverum & Sun, and features “no music.” Additionally, no digital version of the LP will be made available, only 999 copies of the album on clear vinyl.

Elverum most recently released their 44-minute-long song/ album, The Microphones in 2020 last summer, along with an accompanying short film and photo book titled The Microphones in 2020 Silent Version.

The Microphones have recently announced their part in Oda’s live stream concert series, alongside acts like Madlib, Jessica Pratt and more. Elverum has also been chosen to be a curator for Le Guess Who? Festival. The fest will be held at various locations around Utrecht, Netherlands on November 11-14, 2021.

The musician has several musical projects in the words, namely his work under the alius Mount Eerie. Mount Eerie announced a spring 2020 tour through the U.S. and Canada that, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, was cancelled. Mount Eerie most recently released their album Now Only, in 2018.