Ghost Shares COVID Update Indicating New Music Is On the Way

Heavy metal outfit Ghost have shared a Facebook update regarding their progress this year, indicating that new music will be on the way in the future. The group will be releasing sporadic updates throughout 2021 and have been working on “several big things” for the upcoming year.

“With this , I want you all to know that we are working diligently on several big things for next year, so please do not confuse our silence with inactivity,” the letter reads. “And I confess, I wanted to reach out to let you all know we miss you, eternally.”

Back in October Ghost’s mastermind Tobias Forge stated that the group would not record new material until this upcoming January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The performer also hinted at delaying the album’s release until the band could tour again. According to Forge, recording the project could take about six weeks, with two to three weeks of mixing and mastering. Ghost had already planned to skip a 2020 album release before the pandemic, due to the 2020 U.S. election.

Back in 2019, the performer hinted that a new record would feature the return of Cardinal Copia, one of the characters Forge create during the release and promotion of Prequelle. This Cardinal Copia character is distinct from the current and previous Papa Emiritus characters that have fronted the outfit, and has donned either Cardinal inspired clothing or a black and white tux. The Papa Emiritus characters parody the pope’s clothing and also have more distinctive face paint.

