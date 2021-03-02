Bongzilla “Free The Weed” With Crushing New Sludge Metal Song

Home News Aaron Grech March 2nd, 2021 - 9:37 PM

Stoner metal outfit Bongzilla have released a new single called “Free The Weed,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Weedsconsin, out on April 20. This album was recorded and mixed by the late John Hopkins at Future Apple Tree Studios in Rock Island, Illinois last October.

“Free The Weed,” is a slow burning sludge metal tracks, with long drawn out electric guitar chords that create a brooding atmosphere alongside its harsh, growled vocals. During the latter half the song picks up a bit, as the guitar chords take a bit more of a psych rock tinge.

Weedsconsin is set to be Bongzilla’s first new album in 16 years and their first new material since the band’s hiatus back in 2009. Hopkins, who has worked with Sleep, Old Man Gloom and Boris, helped utilize his unique production sound on the project, which was mastered by Carl Saff.

Their previous single “Sundae Driver” showcased many of the similar sludge elements present in their discography, with harsh growled vocals and slow breakdowns, but also cleaner production methods. The drumming also has a kick, which gives the song a sense of impending doom.

“This record travels down a path of heavy riffs, mind-expanding jams, sonic tones, and stomping beats in the band’s first release as a thunderous three piece, with Muleboy moving from guitar to bass,” the song’s description reads. “Approaching these songs as a three piece has created more space musically and allowed the band to showcase their musicianship in a different way.”