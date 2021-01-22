Bongzilla Announce First Album In 16 Years Weedsconsin To Be Released In 2021

Home News Roy Lott January 22nd, 2021 - 7:20 PM

Metal band Bongzilla has announced their much-anticipated return with their first new album in 16 years appropriately titled Weedsconsin via Heavy Psych Sounds. The LP will be the band’s fifth, following 2018’s Thank You, Marijuana. The release date has yet to be announced but was mentioned in a press release from the Wisconsin-based band that the album’s lead single and album pre-order date will be out on February 4.

“I’m high! I’m Heavy Psyched on the Sounds! I’m Heavy Psyched on signing to HPS! Weedsconsin coming very soon! The Cannabeast has awoken! Stay Safe! Stay High!” said frontman Mike “Mule Boy” Makela in a press release.

Bongzilla is a three-man band formed in 1995 including Makela, Jeff “Spanky” Schultz on guitar and Dirty Mike “Magma” Henry on drums. Their debut album Stash was released in 1999 via Relapse Records, which is the same label that released their next three albums Apogee, Gateway and Amerijunaican in 2005. Shortly after, the band had disbanded in 2009.

They then reunited in 2015 and have since been featured on a tribute album to Black Sabbath alongside The Obsessed, Spirit Adrift, Whores, High Reeper, Tony Reed and Haunt. The album saw the artists covering songs from Black Sabbath’s classic record Vol.4. In 2019, the trio performed a set at Seattle’s Northwest Terror Fest where Makela yelled to the crowd “I highly encourage you to smoke weed while we play. Get high, you motherfuckers!” Other performers included Spirit Adrift and Cirith Ungol.